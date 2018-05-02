Pokemon Go Adds Surprise Shiny Pokemon for New Event

Two new Pokemon now have Shiny variants in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go developers have added Shiny versions of Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, and Medicham, and as part of the new “Battle Showdown” event that just started up this afternoon. Both are “Gen 3” Fighting-Type Pokemon that first appeared months ago and are some of the Pokemon spawning more frequently because of the event.

Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration than their non-Shiny counterparts and are prized by many Pokemon trainers for their extreme rarity. Pokemon Go has been gradually adding new Shiny Pokemon with each new event, although we haven’t had an event in which multiple Shiny Pokemon were added in quite sometime.

A Shiny Makuhita has red boxing glove-like hands and chest markings instead of its usual black. Shiny Hariyama has large purple hands and a deep red/orange skirt instead of orange hands and a yellow skirt. Shiny Meditite has a red and pink body instead of a grey and blue body, while a Shiny Medicham is blue and yellow instead red and grey.

The four Pokemon add to a growing list of Pokemon with Shiny variants, which include fan-favorites like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Dragonite.

The full list of Shiny Pokemon also includes: Pichu, Raichu, Gyarados, Magikarp, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Mawile, Absol, Snorunt, Glalie, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Swablu, Altaria, Luvdisc, Poochyena, Mightyena, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Togepi, Togetic, Magby, Wynaut, Dratini, Dragonair, Ivysaur, Venusaur. Lugia, Murkrow, Magmar, Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos.

The new Battle Showdown event will feature an increase in Fighting-Type Pokemon around the world and bonuses for battling at gyms. Players will receive double the XP for Gym Battles and Raid Battles. Plus, Raid Battles will also get a guaranteed 3,000 Stardust just for participating in a battle and are guaranteed to get at least one Rare Candy if they win a Raid. Pokemon Go players will also make extra progress towards leveling up their Gym Badges and will get extra items whenever they spin a Photo Disc at gyms.

The new event will last from May 1st through May 14th, but the Shiny Pokemon will remain in the game permanently.