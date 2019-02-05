Shiny Meltan Appearing in ‘Pokemon Go’

Pokemon Go has introduced the Shiny version of Meltan for a limited time.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that players now have a chance of finding a Shiny Meltan whenever they open a Mystery Box within the game. Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration than normal Pokemon and are usually quite rare. A Shiny Meltan has a copper colored hexnut head and a blue wire instead of a red wire.

Meltan is the new Mythical Pokemon discovered last fall before the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go. The Pokemon is only available in Pokemon Go, but can be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go like a usual Kanto Pokemon. Players can also evolve Meltan into Melmetal, a first for Mythical Pokemon.

Players can obtain a Mystery Box by transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Go to the Pokemon: Let’s Go Nintendo Switch games. While players can typically only open one Mystery Box per week, that limit will be reduced to once every three days between now and March 4th. The announcement for the event also noted that Shiny Meltan can be transferred into Pokemon: Let’s Go.

The new Meltan even coincides with Pokemon Go‘s Lunar New Year event, which is also currently underway. 12 Pokemon species corresponding to the Chinese Zodiac animals are now appearing in abundance in the wild, including several that can be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go. In addition, players can now find the Shiny version of Spoink in the wild.

Unlike other Shiny Pokemon, it appears that Shiny Meltan will only appear in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The announcement noted that Shiny Meltan would only appear between now and March 4th. Also, any Mystery Box opened before the event started at 4 PM will not spawn any Shiny Meltan.

Good luck with catching this super rare Pokemon, trainers!