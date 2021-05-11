Pokemon Go Announces a Special Weekend Event for Verizon Customers

Pokemon Go players with a Verizon subscription will get access to a Special Weekend event later this month. Pokemon Go announced a Special Weekend Event that will take place May 29th and 30th. The event will be exclusive to players with an Event Ticket, which will be distributed by various sponsored partners around the globe. Players can get an event ticket from Verizon in the United States, 7-Eleven Mexico in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan. The event itself will feature Timed Research, the appearance of certain Unown, and the appearance of certain Pokemon when Incense is used.

The biggest draw of the event will be the appearance of certain Unown when Incense is used. Which variant of Unown depends on the partner players got their Event Ticket from. In the US, players will get the "V" variant, while Mexican players will get the "S" Unown, and Japanese players will get the "Y" Unown variant. Additionally, Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Marill, Sableye, Stunky, Spritzee, and Swirlix will all also appear more often when Incense is used. Timed Research will also be included with the event, which will reward players with Eevee, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Deino encounters. Finally, players will benefit from a double Catch XP bonus and an increased chance of getting Lucky Pokemon when trading with a friend.

Pokemon Go will provide some perks for players who can't get an Event Ticket. All players will benefit from being able to open twice as many gifts per day and an increased trade range.

If you're a Verizon customer, you can get a ticket through the My Verizon app now. Players in other countries can head to their respective partner websites for more details on how to get an Event Ticket.

For those players who can't or don't want to participate in the Special Event weekend, they can still participate in the two Luminous Legends events going on this month. The currently running Luminous Legends X event added several Fairy-type Pokemon, including the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas. Afterwards, the Luminous Legends Y event (which starts next week) will add the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal and the Eevee evolution Sylveon.