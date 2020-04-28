Pokemon Go Announces Throwback Challenges With Legendary Pokemon Encounters On the Line

Pokemon Go has announced a series of five "Throwback Challenge" events that will give players the chance to earn encounters with Legendary Pokemon and tons of bonuses. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced a series of Throwback Challenge events that will take place throughout the month of May. Each Throwback Challenge lasts one week and focuses on a different region. Players will have to complete eight sets of three tasks for each Throwback Challenge to earn a set of rewards that includes a Legendary Pokemon encounter with a special move. Each Throwback Challenge will be accompanied by different mini-events that include increased spawns, new Shiny Pokemon, and new costumed Pikachu.

The first Throwback Challenge is for the Kanto region, and will feature increased appearances by Pokemon like Venonat and Chansey. Shiny Venonat will appear in the wild, as will Pikachu wearing Charizard hats. Additionally, Pokemon like Machop, Onix, and Lapras will hatch from 7 KM eggs. The Throwback Challenge bonuses will take place from May 1st through May 8th. Completing the Kanto Throwback Challenge will earn players 10 Rare Candies and an encounter with a Mewtwo that knows the move Psystrike. Players will also earn double XP for most activities during the event.

The Johto Throwback Challenge will take place from May 8th through May 15th and will feature increased spawn rates of Skarmory and Dunsparce, as well as Umbreon hat-wearing Pikachu and Shiny Dunsparce appearing for the first time. Completing the Johto Throwback Challenge will earn players 10 Rare Candies and a reward encounter with a Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake. Players will also earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon and completing Raids.

The Hoenn Throwback Challenge will feature increased spawn rates of Skitty, Zangoose, and Seviper, as well as the appearance of Shiny Skitty and Rayquaza hat-wearing Pikachu. Completing the Hoenn Throwback Challenge will earn 10 Rare Candies and an encounter with Groudon that knows Fire Punch. Players will also get a half distance bonus for earning Candies and hatching eggs.

Finally, the Sinnoh Throwback Challenge will feature increased spawn rates of Cherubi and Glameow, the first appearance of Shiny Glameow, and Lucario hat-wearing Pikachu. The event will also featuring increased durations for Star Pieces, Incense, and Lucky Eggs. Completing the Challenge will earn players 10 Rare Candies and an encounter with a Cresselia that knows Grass Knot.

Players who complete all four Throwback Challenges will unlock a special Throwback Challenge Champion Special Research Quest that earns players reward encounters with multiple Galarian Pokemon, and a reward encounter with Genesect. From June 3rd to June 8th, all players will get the chance to find Galarian Stunfisk in the wild, and hatch Galarian variant Pokemon from 7 KM eggs. Interestingly, players will also be able to evolve Galarian Meowth into Purrserker, making it the first "new" Galar Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go.

