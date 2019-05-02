‘Pokemon Go’ New Legendaries Are Regionals, Will Appear in Raids

Pokemon Go‘s new Legendary Pokemon are being added to raids for the month of May. Earlier today, Pokemon Go confirmed that the Lake Guardian trio Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are regional Pokemon that each appear on certain continents. Azelf will only appear in North and South America, Mesprit will appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Uxie will appear in the game’s Asia-Pacific region. To celebrate these Pokemon’s appearance in the game, the three Pokemon are being added to Raid Battles between now and May 27th. Once the raids end, the Pokemon will still occasionally appear in the wild like they did earlier this week.

The three Pokemon are the first Legendary Pokemon that can be found in the wild, although spawns are extremely rare. Previously, players could only find Legendary Pokemon in raids, or by obtaining a Research Breakthrough by completing seven different Field Research tasks.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the three Legendary Pokemon will stay in one region or if they’ll rotate the way that other Legendary Pokemon have in the past. The Legendary Beasts Suicune, Entei, and Raikou all bounced from one region to another when they were Raid Bosses. Tweets from Pokemon Go seem to hint that the Lake Guardian trio could be “exclusive” to their respective regions, which would make them the first Legendary regional-exclusive Pokemon.



While none of the Lake Guardian trio are particularly powerful, they do represent the last Gen IV Legendaries missing from Pokemon Go. With these Pokemon now present in the game, it’s a sign that Pokemon Go could be looking to add Gen V Pokemon later this summer.



