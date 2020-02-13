Pokemon Go Launches Valentine’s Day Event

Pokemon Go‘s Valentine’s Day Event has begun in parts of the world. The new Valentine’s Day event has already started in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Asia, bringing increased spawns of different pink Pokemon like Porygon, Hoppip, and Jigglypuff. As ComicBook.com reported earlier this month, the new event adds the brand new Pokemon Audino and Alomomola to the game along with Shiny versions of Happiny, Chansey, Blissey, Lickitung, and Lickilicky. Players can also benefit from a Double Candy catch bonus and 6 hour lure modules during the event, which will run through Monday.

Several pink Pokemon will also appear in 7 KM eggs during the event, including Audino, Alomomola, and Lickitung, and Pokemon Go is hoping that players invest in some extra Super Incubators to hatch those eggs. After all, fans are claiming that both Audino and Alomomola are incredibly rare in the wild, so this event might be your best chance of adding the Pokemon to your collection. Players can also try to snag the “Catch 14 Luvdisc” Field Research quest, which will reward players with an encounter with Alomomola.

In addition to the increase of pink Pokemon in the wild, players can also participate in a special Lickitung Raid Day on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. Lickitung Raids will pop up during the Raid Event, giving players additional shots of getting a Shiny Lickitung and stockpile candies to evolve Lickitung into Lickilicky. Players will get five free Raid Passes during the event, although players can only receive them one at a time.

The Valentine’s Day Event will start at 8:00 AM local time on Friday and end at 10:00 PM on Monday. We’ll keep players informed of any Valentine’s Day surprises Pokemon Go may have in store for players.