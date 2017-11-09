A Spooky Pokemon Go Glitch Has Us Wondering if Pokemon Eat Their Own Kind

A small Pokemon Go glitch has been noticed that makes it so that bite-sized versions of different Pokemon appear the bodies of full-size models.

The placement of the bug varies from time to time, but it certainly makes it seem as though some Pokemon enjoy consuming their companions depending on where the bug occurs. If you’re not paying attention, you might just easily overlook it since the glitch is so small, but if you look closely at certain Pokemon models, you’ll notice a tiny Pokemon plastered somewhere on their bodies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you call it an inside look at a Pokemon’s meals or an endearing tattoo for another monster, you’ll finally know what the visual bug shown below is all about.

The Pokemon-eating Glitch

If you look closely, you can see a tiny mark that stands out on Lugia’s body right around its stomach.

That’s actually a tiny Lugia that the visual bug is creating, but it’s not just limited to that Pokemon. In the full-size image shown here, a Snorlax also falls victim to having a Lugia on his sizeable body.

The visual bug is actually one that’s flared up occasionally with recent updates and has been catalogued before. Despite being pointed out in the past, some Pokemon Go players have still wondered what exactly was happening with the bug, some even worrying that it might signify something wrong with their device.

Whatever you decide to interpret the Pokemon Go bug as, you’ll at least now know what it is the next time you come across it.

Have You Seen This Glitch Before?