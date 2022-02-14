Unused Modern Room Model Discovered in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Dataminers have discovered unused assets for a modern-style room in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, likely hinting at a possible different opening sequence than what players see at the beginning of the new Pokemon game. Oddly enough, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a game about traveling through time. At the outset of the game, players are forcibly sent back to an earlier era of the Sinnoh region by the Pokemon/diety Arceus and given the task to capture every Pokemon available in the game. Because of the player character’s modern sensibilities, they become a star employee of the Galaxy Expedition Team’s Survey Corps, likely because they don’t fear Pokemon in the way that almost every other character in the game does.

The opening sequence starts with player confronting Arceus in a pocket outside of space and time, but it seems that the game almost started in the present day. Dataminers have discovered a fully modeled “modern room” complete with furniture, TV, a Nintendo Switch, and even a poster of a Gastrodon. You can check out a detailed look in the video below:

Although some people are speculating that the modern room is a hint at upcoming DLC, which could see the player finally return to the modern world after completing the holy mission of Arceus and averting disaster in the ancient past, it’s just as likely that the room served as the bedroom players wake up in similar to how every other Pokemon game has started with the player waking up and leaving their bedroom. Our guess is that it was meant to be a nice nod to the past, before players found themselves sent to the past and forced to either work for a group of colonizers or parish in the harsh wilderness of the Hisui region at the hands of a giant-sized red-eyed Pokemon.

Having a player ripped from the bedroom (even if it’s by Pokemon God itself) seems pretty dramatic for a Pokemon game, so we can see why the bedroom got scrapped. After all, the circumstances surrounding the player character is pretty tragic, and players likely wouldn’t want to be reminded that they have a family and home they were separated from with no hope of ever returning to.

We’ll find out if Pokemon Legends: Arceus will ever use this unused room model if/when The Pokemon Company announces DLC for the new game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on the Nintendo Switch.