Pokemon Legends: Arceus Releases Update to Fix Shiny Charm Bug

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has released an update to fix an annoying bug involving the Shiny Charm. The new patch, released earlier today, fixes a bug that occasionally prevents players from receiving the Shiny Charm from Professor Laventon after they’ve completed the Pokedex. The Shiny Charm is an item that increases the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in any situation, which can be quite valuable given the increased chances of finding Shiny Pokemon already present in the game. It’s unclear how the bug was triggered as we couldn’t find many bugs involving the Shiny Charm on online chatter, but this clearly was a problem if the game needed a patch.

This is the second update released in recent weeks, following the release of the major Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Daybreak update. That update added a new storyline that features the player investigating new kinds of Mass Outbreaks, including Mass Outbreaks of Alpha Pokemon and Pokemon appearing in different areas than where they usually appear. The game also introduced wild versions of the Noble Pokemon via the Daybreak update, which previously could not be caught in the wild. The update also included new team battle options that let you team up with NPCs in battles. It also appears that players can challenge Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes. It’s currently unclear whether Game Freak has any more plans to release more content for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but today’s update indicates that developers are still working on tuning the game to perfection.

In other news, The Pokemon Company announced their next Pokemon game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new games will be set in a brand new region and has been called an “open world” Pokemon game. Given that Pokemon Legends: Arceus also uses elements from open-world style games, it will be interesting to see how many elements from Pokemon Legends: Arceus will make it into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Expect to hear more news about those games soon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available for the Nintendo Switch now.