Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s New Mystery Gift Code Gives Players a Beloved Shiny Legendary

A new Mystery Gift code for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has today gone live, and it gives players a free shiny Legendary. While many Pokemon fans are undoubtedly beginning to look forward to Pokemon Winds and Waves, which is launching next year, Game Freak continues to support Pokemon Legends: Z-A with new content and updates on a frequent basis. Now, this ongoing support has resulted in another Mystery Gift rolling out, with another slated to follow early next month.

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As of now Pokemon Legends: Z-A players can obtain a shiny version of Xerneas for themselves. Introduced in Pokemon X and Y, Xerneas was the game mascot for Pokemon X and was the Legendary synonymous with the entry. Given that Pokemon Legends: Z-A also takes place within the region of Kalos, which is where Xerneas resides, Game Freak has opted to dole out a shiny variant of the Pokemon to everyone.

If you’re looking to snag Xerneas for yourself, the process of doing so is relatively easy. All you’ll have to do is open the main menu of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and navigate to the Link Play section. From here, choose the Mystery Gift option, followed by the “Get With Code” prompt. You’ll then have to type in the code CELEBRATE30TH, which will then result in shiny Xerneas being added to your group of obtained Pokemon. This code will only be in use for a little under two months, however, and will expire on January 7th.

Shiny Xerneas and Shiny Yveltal are coming to #PokemonLegendsZA! ✨



🇽 Receive Shiny Xerneas via Mystery Gift starting today.



🇾 Shiny Yveltal will be available starting December 10.



More info: https://t.co/YyO9qKWEmS pic.twitter.com/8mVuT2k4Dj — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 12, 2026

While it’s great to see shiny Xerneas being given out for free, it’s not the only Legendary making its way to Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s Mystery Gift slate. Beginning next month, on December 10th, Game Freak will make a shiny edition of Yveltal available as well. Yveltal was the second Legendary Pokemon prominently featured in Pokemon X and Y, and graced the box art of the latter entry.

Since shiny Yveltal isn’t yet available to get in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Game Freak has yet to provide the Mystery Gift code that will unlock the Legendary next month. In addition, this code will likely only be available for a short period of time as well, which means that players will want to redeem it quickly once it’s live. Whenever we learn more about this upcoming Yveltal Mystery Gift giveaway, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about these new Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? And what other Pokemon are you hoping to see added as Mystery Gift options in the months ahead? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.