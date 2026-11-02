Mysterious Pokemon Countdown Teases New Announcement Coming This Month

A mysterious new countdown tied to the Pokemon franchise has been spotted by fans and should result in a new announcement being made before the end of November. Generally speaking, The Pokemon Company makes its biggest reveals each year in proximity to “Pokemon Day”, which falls annually on February 27th. And while there will surely be a number of huge announcements made on Pokemon Day in 2027, The Pokemon Company could be preparing to share some huge news in the coming weeks as well.

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Shared to its official Japanese social media account, The Pokemon Company has recently been posting a series of images that contain numbers which are slowly lowering to 0. These posts began back on October 18th with an image of Bulbasaur appearing in Pokemon’s 30th anniversary logo with the number 1,025. It was then followed a week later with a similar image of Goodra with the number 843, and today continued with Teddiursa and the number 646. Given this trajectory, fans have deduced that this countdown should end on November 30th, at which point The Pokemon Company will seemingly make an announcement of some sort.

What’s puzzling is that The Pokemon Company hasn’t shared anything else in these images that indicates what this countdown is related to. The most recent image does contain wording that translates to “continue with Pokemon”, which perhaps suggests that this countdown will result in brand-new Pokemon being unveiled. However, this is merely a guess and isn’t definitive whatsover.

Because of Pokemon’s reach as a multimedia franchise, it’s hard to know what section of the property this countdown could be related to. While it might make the most sense for it to be related to Pokemon Winds and Waves, which are the upcoming Generation 10 entries in the series, this news could instead be tied to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, or upcoming Pokemon movies or TV shows.

There’s also the possibility that this countdown could be associated with the long-rumored ports of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire that are said to be coming to Nintendo Switch. These ports have been claimed to be arriving on Switch for months on end at this point, which would make this news one of the most likely options. However, it would also be a bit bizarre for The Pokemon Company to hold a countdown that lasts over a month for mere ports of older Pokemon games, especially considering that this year’s FireRed and LeafGreen re-releases were revealed and launched rather quickly on Switch.

What do you happen to think this Pokemon countdown could be tied to? Is it going to involve the Pokemon video games, or could it instead be associated with another part of the franchise? Be sure to share your own best guess with me in the comments section.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]