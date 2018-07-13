Jessie and James Will Appear in Pokemon: Let’s Go

Three classic characters from the Pokemon anime will make appearances in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee.

The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch games over in Japan early this morning, which gave fans a couple of new bits of information. In addition to revealing that players will have to battle Legendary Pokemon in the game (instead of using the game’s standard catch screen, which involves no battling whatsoever), the trailer also flashed Jessie, James, and Meowth standing in front of the player characters in what appears to be a cave. Both Jessie and James are wearing their classic white outfits and James is even holding a rose.

You can view the full trailer up above. Jessie and James make an appearance at the very end of the trailer.

Jessie and James are the best known members of Team Rocket, a recurring group of antagonists in the Pokemon anime and games. The duo first appeared in the Pokemon anime series but crossed over into the games as a recurring secondary protagonist in Pokemon Yellow. Since Pokemon: Let’s Go is a remake of sorts of Pokemon Yellow, their appearance in the new games isn’t entirely unexpected.

However, their presence in Pokemon: Let’s Go suggests that the new games will skew closer to Pokemon: Yellow‘s plotline than originally believed. Pokemon: Yellow was very much influenced by the anime series, with characters like Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny making appearances and several characters getting makeovers to resemble their anime counterparts. Jessie and James were used as mini-bosses of sorts in Pokemon: Yellow, usually before a battle with Giovanni.

As of right now, we don’t whether Jessie and James will stick with their traditional team of Koffing and Ekans, or whether their lesser-known Pokemon Lickitung and Victreebel will also make an appearance.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th for the Nintendo Switch.