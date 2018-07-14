Pokemon Fans Are Losing It Over Pikachu and Eevee’s New Haircuts

The Pokemon fanbase is deeply divided over the new haircuts that players can give Pikachu and Eevee in the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games for the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for their upcoming Pokemon games, which showed off some of the games’ new features. A big part of the new trailer was interacting with your partner Pokemon – which will either be Pikachu or Eevee depending on which game you purchase.

While we’ve known for a while that players would be able to dress their Pokemon partner in Pokemon: Let’s Go, the trailer also revealed that players could give Pikachu and Eevee stylized haircuts. One of the haircut styles seen in the trailer is what appears to be wither bangs or a bowlcut…which has deeply divided fans.

Some Pokemon players love the idea of giving their Pikachu or Eevee a haircut and have even said that they’re more interested in playing the game.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee -They’re probably gonna make Gary Oak a total push over, removing all his personality +YOU CAN GIVE PIKACHU OR EEVEE A HAIR CUT JNFIUDSNOGANEOUQNOWU — EAPyoutube 🐱 (@EAPyoutube) July 12, 2018

Me: Pokemon Let’s Go looks like an easier version of an already easy game. Kanto as a region is a tired-

Nintendo: You can give Pikachu a haircut.

Me: Okay, here’s my card. pic.twitter.com/OAejgwDJoq — Cowboy Sean (@CaptainToney) July 12, 2018

However, other fans don’t seem to be thrilled that The Pokemon Company would let fans force their Pikachu or Eevee to have a haircut that resembles that of one of the Three Stooges.

If you even think about giving Pikachu or Eevee this haircut Officer Jenny comes and takes your Pokemon away from you. pic.twitter.com/5lK7f6DrfI — Natalie (@SNatent) July 12, 2018

Pikachu looks like she shops at Whole Foods with this haircut. https://t.co/TPZ5qiq75e — Ari (@boydsgn) July 12, 2018

Of course, we’ve seen several other Pikachu with distinctive hairstyles before. Some fans are wondering whether Pokemon: Let’s Go will let players give their Pikachu a hairstyle similar to that of Sparky, the Pikachu owned by one of Ash’s rivals in the Pokemon anime series. We’ve also seen Pikachu don a spiky haircut in the Pokemon anime series.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 16th.