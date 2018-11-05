Save 40% on the ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Trainer’s Guide and Pokedex

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! hit the Nintendo Switch in a little over a week on November 16th. If you’re all in, you might want to pick up the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!: Official Trainer’s Guide & Pokedex, which is available to pre-order over at Amazon for only $14.99 (40% off).

The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date – in this case November 23rd. A 40% discount is usually the maximum offer, so lock it in while you can. The 400 page guide includes the following:

Complete walkthrough of a new kind of Pokémon game

The Kanto Region Pokédex with detailed info on the Pokémon, including version exclusives

Lists of moves, items, and more—including how to get them

Info on all-new features, including Pokémon GO connectivity and using the Poké Ball Plus

Pullout map of the region

A Pikachu and Eevee bookmark along with stickers to keep track of your Gym Badges

Game concept art and an interview with Director of GAME FREAK inc., Junichi Masuda

As for the game itself, if you’re a Pokemon fan that has always wanted a functional Poke Ball and a cool little dock to display it on, your dreams have sort of come true!

Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! can be played with an accessory that is about as close to a real Poke Ball as you’re likely to get. The Poke Ball Plus ($49.99) works like a Joy-Con, but also lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in the Let’s Go games or if you’re near a Pokemon or Poke Stop in Pokemon Go. You can even shake it to hear the Pokemon inside.

The HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Drop & Charge Stand is officially licensed by Nintendo, and it’s the perfect way to display your Poke Ball Plus and keep it charged up. The dock looks awesome, and it’s like having you’re own little Pokemon Center in the house. You can pre-order it here for $19.99 with shipping slated for November 16th.

Keep in mind that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Nintendo Switch bundles will also arrive on Nov. 16th and they include a Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon Pikachu and Eevee-themed dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code for the game listed on the box.

They’re sold out pretty much everywhere at the moment, but keep tabs on Amazon and Walmart for the inevitable restock.. The bundle will save you $10 over buying the items individually (the Pokemon-themed Switch isn’t sold separately). The discount is the same if you get a Nintendo Switch and a Poke Ball Plus Pack but, again, you won’t be getting that Pokemon Switch.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch and you would like to Pokemon it up a bit (not to mention give it a more retro feel), you might want to consider another HORI product that just went up for pre-order. The Pikachu Edition D-Pad controller is available here for $24.99 with shipping slated for November 16th.

