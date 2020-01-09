Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Announced for Switch

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game for the Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon Company and Spike Chunsoft have announced Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, which will be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 6, 2020 (UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now). This new game is the first Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game to be released since 2015. The new games are a remake of the original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games.

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series started in 2005 and involves a player and partner exploring randomly generated dungeons. Unlike main series Pokemon games, players in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games are always humans transformed into Pokemon. Both the player and their partner level up over time, and they can usually recruit other Pokemon to join them in their missions. Players can use different attacks to clear traps and defeat enemies, all the while pursuing certain goals (such as finding lost Pokemon or retrieving items) from the various dungeons. Play is turn-based, with players choosing to move, attack, or use items on their turn.

Although not as popular as main series Pokemon games, the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series is a strong performer for the Pokemon Company, having sold over 13 million copies over ten game installments.

The new game will be released on March 6, 2020.

