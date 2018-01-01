Pokemon Fans Share Their Pokemon Resolutions

While recent news of no New Year’s event in Pokemon Go may have left some fans feeling a little bummed out, a new ongoing Twitter thread started by the official Pokemon account is ringing in feelings of hope and confidence for the coming year.

Happy New Year, Trainers! Celebrate by using #PokemonResolutions to share your Pokémon-themed resolutions with us! pic.twitter.com/0wM4rB3Xgr — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 1, 2018

The responses ranged from a few genuinely earnest wishes, to jabs at some of the franchise’s characters and references to some of its most important moments.

I will get all the pages stamped in my Trainers Passport this year. #PokemonResolutions — Papa Taurean (@grandkingtaurus) January 1, 2018



#PokemonResolutions To get better at competitive play with my Porygon. — Jdoesstuff (@Jdoesstuff) January 1, 2018



A kid wrote this one yesterday on a wish pavilion in a new year’s eve concert. #PokemonResolutions pic.twitter.com/PefhSRlUfU — Diego (@Deilur) January 1, 2018

#PokemonResolutions Become a Pokémon Master before Ash. Not too hard to do tbf. pic.twitter.com/DaE1MF0EYo — Rajas (@Rajas40) January 1, 2018

Others were slightly more unique.

I’m gonna fuse them all with each other until god himself fears me — Colress (@colresss) January 1, 2018

Some even projected big dreams for the future of the franchise.

WE NEED A STEGOSAURUS POKEMON!!! WE DON’T CARE WHAT TYPE IT IS. WE NEED A STEGOSAURUS POKEMON!!! — Michael Blashill (@GeminiBull) January 1, 2018

But there were a couple sentiments that stood out above all the rest, and resonated with plenty of people…

#PokemonResolutions to be the very best, like no one ever was. — Roxy Meestwick 🐧♉ (@Athena0037) January 1, 2018



My resolution is to catch em all (in alola) — Kyookie (@IBresley) January 1, 2018

To be the very best like no one ever was — Over-RatedGamers (@ZachSockol) January 1, 2018



I’m gonna be the very best like no one ever was!!! pic.twitter.com/4esGWWp463 — Astrid Bjorn (@Astrid_Bjorn) January 1, 2018

Stay tuned for more Pokemon news (hopefully!) as we get closer to the next Nintendo Direct.