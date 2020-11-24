Pokemon 2021 Will Reportedly Be a Remake

✖

Pokemon 2021 -- which is to say, the next mainline Pokemon game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- will reportedly be a remake. The report comes way of a prominent Nintendo leaker, but unfortunately, it doesn't say what game in the series Game Freak and Nintendo are remaking. However, given the abundant rumors about a remake of Diamond and Pearl being in the works, many are anticipating if there's going to be a remake, it's likely going to be of the fourth generation. And it makes sense given we've already gotten remakes of the first three generations.

The report comes the way of Kelios, a leaker who made a name for themselves by reliably leaking Nintendo Directs. According to the insider, four Pokemon games are releasing next year. One of these games is the already announced Pokemon Snap. The second and third of these games will apparently be Pokemon Unite and Detective Pikachu 2. And the fourth and final game will be a main series remake.

With the series 25-year anniversary right around the corner, it makes sense Nintendo and Game Freak are looking to go big on Pokemon, however, for now, take all of this information with a grain of salt. While on paper it makes sense, and while the leaker in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's also subject to change. Just like with everything else, the pandemic has had a huge impact on game development, which has resulted in many game delays.

At the moment of publishing, no official party implicated -- Nintendo, Game Freak, etc. -- have commented on this latest report, and it's unlikely they will given their strict "no comment" policy. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

What would you like to see from the next Pokemon?