Pokemon to Reveal More News Tomorrow

The Pokemon Company has announced that they'll hold a special news presentation on June 17th about its upcoming expansion content for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced that it would give an 11-minute presentation focused on the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra DLC packs. While we've received some information about both expansion packs already, it seems likely that tomorrow's presentation will serve as an "official" reveal for any more unrevealed Pokemon or surprises found in the Isle of Armor, which comes out tomorrow. The presentation can be viewed either on YouTube, or at the top of the article.

This is the first ever DLC for a main series Pokemon game, so players don't know exactly what to expect. We do know, thanks to earlier info drops, that the Isle of Armor will act as a second Wild Area of sorts, complete with its own mini-biomes and unique Pokemon. In addition to the Galarian Slowpoke and Slowbro that will appear in that area, we'll also see the Legendary Pokemon Kubfu and its evolution Urshifu along with several new Gigantamax forms. Other features include the ability to unlock Gigantamax forms, new bicycle forms, new outfits, and even a new rival character that specializes in either Poison-type or Psychic-type Pokemon. Players can access the Isle of Armor as soon as they reach the Wild Area for the first time, so players can choose to either enjoy the DLC as post-game content or make the DLC part of their core gaming experience.

The Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra are both available through the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pack, which is available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. The Isle of Armor DLC will be available tomorrow June 17th for players that have purchased the Expansion Pack. However, players who don't want to purchase the Expansion Pack can still transfer Pokemon unlocked by that DLC using Pokemon Home or can freely trade with other players.

