Pokemon Quest Is Now Available for Mobile Devices

Pokemon Quest, the new Pokemon game that mixes Minecraft aesthetics and simplified gameplay, is now available for iOS and Android devices.

The free-to-play game was announced in May along with the Nintendo Switch titles Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pikachu, Let’s Go, Eevee. Pokemon Quest was first released as a free-to-play Nintendo Switch game, but it feels much more at home on a mobile screen than on the Switch. The game works best using a touchscreen, which was a little tough to do on the Nintendo Switch. On a smaller mobile device, players should have no problem tapping on the attack buttons efficiently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Quest isn’t your typical Pokemon game. Players are tasked with building teams of three Pokemon to explore Tumblecube Island. The Pokemon move automatically through stages, leaving players to only determine when to unleash special attacks. The real draw of Pokemon Quest is the ability to power up and customize Pokemon with the use of various Power Stones on the island. Pokemon also evolve at set levels, without the use of items, trading or any other evolution triggers.

Like most other free-to-play games, Pokemon Quest involves a lot of grinding through levels. Pokemon level up slowly, and you can only befriend more powerful Pokemon by producing certain meals (created by using ingredients found in stages) or by discovering them randomly once every 22 hours.

While Pokemon Quest isn’t a complex game, it’s a fun way to pass a few minutes and there’s a certain enjoyment you get from seeing your favorite Pokemon in cube form. There are a few flaws (the AI in particular is frustrating to deal with at times) but the game is enjoyable enough to help scratch that Pokemon itch from time to time.



While Pokemon Quest currently has only the first 150 Pokemon available, we could definitely see this game getting more Pokemon via future updates.

You can download Pokemon Quest on the Nintendo Switch or on most Apple or Android mobile devices.