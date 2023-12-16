Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Fixes Original Sin of 3D Pokemon Games

Blastoise has cannons and it knows how to use them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally fixes one of the more egregious issues of the 3D Pokemon era. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company released The Indigo Disk, the second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The new DLC adds 200+ existing Pokemon species to the game, including fan-favorite Starter Pokemon like Bulbasaur and Squirtle. Players have also discovered that the 3D models for these Pokemon, which were all re-worked as part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's launch, have also been updated with new textures and details. Perhaps most surprisingly, Blastoise's signature back cannons now actually fire water from them, as shown in the clip below:

The new texture work for Blastoise's shell really surprised me—and yes, the cannons are used for Hydro Pump now. pic.twitter.com/sMDKQdgx0h — PLDH (@PLDHnet) December 15, 2023

While Blastoise has always had cannons, Game Freak has struggled with how to use them within their games. Although Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, and Pokemon Battle Revolution all had animations that featured Blastoise's cannons shooting water at opponents, the Game Freak games starting with Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee have not. Instead, the water blasts had originated from its forehead, which was often highlighted when fans criticized the quality of the game.

Although Pokemon Sword and Shield featured a Gigantamax version of Blastoise that showed the giant-sized version of Blastoise use all of its (many, many) cannons, this marks the first time that a Game Freak game has featured a standard version of Blastoise using its water cannons as intended.

To get Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will either need to transfer one from Pokemon Home or obtain one by evolving a Squirtle after catching it in the Canyon Biome after it has been upgraded. Players will need to collect 3,000 BP in order to upgrade the Biome, so be sure to be continuously completing BBQs.