New Pokemon Officially Debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest DLC is here, bringing with it several new Pokemon species. Today, The Pokemon Company officially debuted The Indigo Disk, the second part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. The new DLC sends players to the Blueberry Academy, a school in the Unova region that has a large underwater terrarium containing dozens of new Pokemon species. Similar to how the first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, introduced several new Pokemon species, The Indigo Disk also adds several Pokemon species, including several species that had not yet been revealed by marketing in the lead up to the DLC's release.In addition to the previously revealed Archaludon, Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, and Terapagos, The Teal Mask introduces three other new Pokemon – Hydrapple, Gouging Fire, and Iron Boulder.

Hydrapple is the evolved form of Dipplin, which evolves after it levels up while knowing the move Dragon Cheer. This is a move that can only be learned via a TM that is earned by beating Drayton during the course of the story.

Gouging Fire and Iron Boulder are the Paradox Pokemon versions of Entei and Terrakion respectively. Each is exclusive to one Pokemon game – Gouging Fire, along with Raging Bolt, are exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet while Iron Boulder and Iron Crown are exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Each of these Paradox Pokemon are unlocked as part of a sidequest that is triggered by talking to Perrin after collecting 200 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex.

Finally, datamines have revealed one additional new Pokemon that should come to the game in the future – Pecharunt. This Pokemon is a Mythical Pokemon that's not currently available within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but is tied to the Loyal Three's storyline in the game. This marks Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first new Mythical Pokemon.