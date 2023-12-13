Pokemon: Paldean Winds Releases Final Episode: Watch

Pokemon's been showcasing a new side of the Paldea region with a special web anime series following a new group of characters and their partner Pokemon, and now the final episode of this series has been released! Pokemon: Paldean Winds is a special experimental project that's one of the many new anime expansions that fans have seen over the course of this year in particular that expands all of it in new directions not seen in the main anime series. This includes a new short series exploring more of the Paldean region seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games.

Pokemon: Paldean Winds has released the first three episodes of its special web series through the Fall thus far as it followed Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma as they started their respective journeys as Pokemon trainers. With the first three episodes highlighting each of their lives at the academy, the final episode of the series brings it all back together with the final episode now available to check out through Pokemon's official YouTube account. Check it out below:

Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 4: What to Know

Pokemon: Paldean Winds is the fourth and final episode of this special anime series exploring new characters in the Paldea region. Titled "Breathe Together," The Pokemon Company teases Episode 4 of Pokemon: Paldean Winds as such, "Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma have grown alongside their partner Pokémon, and together they produced an amazing video featuring not only the academy but also famous Gym Leaders and the wondrous whole of Paldea! Enjoy watching their treasure of a video in the final episode of Pokémon: Paldean Winds!"

Produced by WIT Studio, the studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and the previous Pokemon web anime series, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, The Pokemon Company teased Pokemon: Paldean Winds as as whole with its initial announcement as such, "The Pokémon Company International announced a new animated web series titled Pokémon: Paldean Winds, which brings the Paldea region to life in an all-new way. This limited original series follows three academy students—Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma—on their journey of growth and learning while attending school."

What did you think of Pokemon: Paldean Winds? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!