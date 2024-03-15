New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Is Tied to Pokemon Horizons

The latest Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has today become available, and it has a major connection to Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Over the past few years, Game Freak has been giving out iconic Pokemon from the Pokemon TV series in whatever the latest mainline Pokemon games happen to be. For instance, with Pokemon Sword and Shield, players were able to earn Ash's entire championship roster via Mystery Gift which included the likes of Lucario, Dracovish, and Gengar, among others. Now, this trend is continuing with Pokemon Horizons starting with this latest giveaway in Scarlet and Violet.

Starting today and lasting until September 30, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can obtain Liko's Sprigatito for themselves. This version of Sprigatito is the one owned by Liko from Pokemon Horizons, who is one of the show's co-protagonists. Beyond boasting this specific name in-game, Liko's Sprigatito also comes equipped with a Partner Ribbon. This item is what happens to give the Sprigatito its unique title. As such, if the Partner Ribbon isn't actively equipped, it will no longer feature the "Liko's Sprigatito" name when sent into battles.

If you're not familiar with how to use the Mystery Gift feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it's pretty simple. You merely have to access the "Poke Portal" section from the in-game menu at which point you'll then choose the Mystery Gift option. From here, you'll then choose to obtain this gift with the code/password selection. Once you reach this screen, you'll then have to enter the code L1K0W1TH906. Upon doing so, you'll then see Liko's Sprigatito either added to your active party or pushed to one of your Pokemon Boxes. You'll then want to save afterward to ensure that the latest Mystery Gift isn't somehow lost.

Moving forward, more Mystery Gifts of this type are surely going to roll out for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In fact, there are currently six additional Mystery Gift codes that are active with Scarlet and Violet at this very moment. If you'd like to obtain those freebies alongside Liko's Sprigatito, you can find the unique Mystery Gift codes for yourself right here.