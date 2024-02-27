Pokemon Fans Are Thrilled That Gen 10 Hasn't Been Announced Yet

In the wake of today's new Pokemon Presents showcase, fans online are surprisingly thrilled that Game Freak chose to not yet announce Generation 10. Following the launch of Generation 9 with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in 2022, many assumed that it might be time for Game Freak to tease that the next Generation of Pokemon will be coming soon. Instead, Pokemon Legends: Z-A ended up being the show's biggest reveal, which is something that most seem to be happy about for one major reason.

On social media following the conclusion of Pokemon Presents, many fans praised both Game Freak and The Pokemon Company for not making too many announcements related to the future of the series just yet. For the first time ever, 2023 and 2024 are lining up to be the first successive years in history that Game Freak hasn't released new mainline Pokemon games in the form of remakes of new installments. Despite this, most fans seem to be pleased with this decision as it gives Game Freak more time to work on what's to come.

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched in 2022, they were in a state of disarray, for the most part. Despite most fans finding them to be enjoyable games at their core, Scarlet and Violet were plagued by performance struggles, crashes, and other bugs that ruined the experience for many. After their release, fans widely criticized Game Freak and The Pokemon Company for choosing to release Scarlet and Violet in this state rather than delay them further. Nintendo itself even released an apology to players for the quality that the games were in.

Now, to see that The Pokemon Company has chosen to give the Pokemon series a bit of a rest following Scarlet and Violet is something that most are more than fine with. Generation 10 might very well end up launching in 2025, but there's also the chance that Pokemon Legends: Z-A could be the only new installment in the series that comes about next year. Even if that's the case, it seems that most are more than content with waiting until 2026 to see Generation 10 finally arrive as it gives Game Freak more time to not repeat the problems of the past.

To see more about how Pokemon fans are reacting to today's big news and the forthcoming Gen 10, be sure to keep reading onward down below.