Pokemon Fans Are Thrilled That Gen 10 Hasn't Been Announced Yet
Game Freak seems to be taking its time with the next Generation of Pokemon.
In the wake of today's new Pokemon Presents showcase, fans online are surprisingly thrilled that Game Freak chose to not yet announce Generation 10. Following the launch of Generation 9 with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in 2022, many assumed that it might be time for Game Freak to tease that the next Generation of Pokemon will be coming soon. Instead, Pokemon Legends: Z-A ended up being the show's biggest reveal, which is something that most seem to be happy about for one major reason.
On social media following the conclusion of Pokemon Presents, many fans praised both Game Freak and The Pokemon Company for not making too many announcements related to the future of the series just yet. For the first time ever, 2023 and 2024 are lining up to be the first successive years in history that Game Freak hasn't released new mainline Pokemon games in the form of remakes of new installments. Despite this, most fans seem to be pleased with this decision as it gives Game Freak more time to work on what's to come.
When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched in 2022, they were in a state of disarray, for the most part. Despite most fans finding them to be enjoyable games at their core, Scarlet and Violet were plagued by performance struggles, crashes, and other bugs that ruined the experience for many. After their release, fans widely criticized Game Freak and The Pokemon Company for choosing to release Scarlet and Violet in this state rather than delay them further. Nintendo itself even released an apology to players for the quality that the games were in.
Now, to see that The Pokemon Company has chosen to give the Pokemon series a bit of a rest following Scarlet and Violet is something that most are more than fine with. Generation 10 might very well end up launching in 2025, but there's also the chance that Pokemon Legends: Z-A could be the only new installment in the series that comes about next year. Even if that's the case, it seems that most are more than content with waiting until 2026 to see Generation 10 finally arrive as it gives Game Freak more time to not repeat the problems of the past.
To see more about how Pokemon fans are reacting to today's big news and the forthcoming Gen 10, be sure to keep reading onward down below.
Black and White Remakes in Gen 10?
prevnext
Hahaha oh my none of what I thought would happen happened. However, I’m extremely happy to see Gen 6 getting some love more than 10 years after its release. Sad that they skipped Gen 5, but I’m holding out hope that we’ll get something maybe in Gen 10. Oh, and megas are back! https://t.co/6QMfQYCNDW pic.twitter.com/j0ZgDjoWn7— Jarrel Benedict (@jrlbenedict) February 27, 2024
This Is the Best News Possible
prevnext
This was like the best possible outcome of the Pokemon Day Direct. Unova Remakes and Gen 10 can absolutely wait. Im very happy to see that it’s coming in 2025 instead of this year as well. Possibly for the switch 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0AzzkebA2j— Al (Its always Halloween) 🎃 (@BallofBandagez) February 27, 2024
Don't Rush Gen 10
prevnext
>no gen 10 being rushed out the door
>No gen 5 remake in the same style as bdsp
>Deciding to make a legends game of the most boring region instead
Works for me#PokemonPresents#PokemonDay2024 pic.twitter.com/jJwwu3h8yr— Pehk (@Pehkish) February 27, 2024
When Does Legends: Z-A Actually Launch?
prevnext
What’s interesting with Legends ZA is that going by the usual timeframe, 2025 is when we would be expecting Gen 10 (3 years after Gen 9)
If this is holiday 2025……are they finally giving the gens more time? pic.twitter.com/LFPPIKlahO— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) February 27, 2024
Quite the Departure for Pokemon
prevnext
This year is the first in over a decade to not get a new mainline Pokémon game, DLC, or a remake.
And hypothetically Gen 10 in 2026 would be one of the longest gaps between generations with 4 years, tied with Gen 4 to Gen 5 pic.twitter.com/HsO2Hj2IMz— Goolia (@GooliaGoolix) February 27, 2024
Pokemon Fans Are Fine With a Break
prevnext
I'm not only glad that we're not getting a Gen 10 but that we're not getting Legends Z until 2025.— Choctopus 🐙 (@ChoctopusYT) February 27, 2024
Let Gen 10 Cook
prevnext
I really pray that they actually give this game enough time in the spotlight unlike with PLA
Just give it some DLC and we good, we don’t need Gen 10 next year pic.twitter.com/RCTHxwx6g8— Master Mango (@k1ng_mang0) February 27, 2024
"We Won"
prev
WE WON THOUGH WE DIDNT SEE ANYTHING OF GEN 10!!! pic.twitter.com/Iht58YtvmX— Rashida PLEASE 👋🏾 (@fakku_ofu) February 27, 2024