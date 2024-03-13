Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift Distribution

It seems like it's been a little bit since the last one, but a new Mystery Gift code has been released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can snag it now on Nintendo Switch using the code Y0AS0B1B1R1B1R1. That code will get players a Pawmot at Level 20 with the original trainer YOASOBI. For those that don't know YOASOBI, they're a pop duo from Japan that released a music track based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titled Biri-Biri. While the track was released a few months ago, it's now available on CD, and this Pawmot distribution is a way of celebrating.

The Pawmot in question isn't anything too special. Like many other Mystery Gift distributions, it comes in a Cherish Ball. This one has a Classic Ribbon, and when it's assigned, the Pokemon's conferred title becomes "Pawmot the Pokemon Fan." YOASOBI's Pawmot will know the following four moves: Double Shock, Discharge, Quick Attack, and Nuzzle. It has an Electric Tera type, and does not come holding an item. It's nothing too special given how easy Pawmot is to come by in Scarlet and Violet and in Pokemon Go, but it makes sense for this distribution since Pawmot has a decent size role in the music video for Biri-Biri. Readers can watch it for themselves below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Redeem a Mystery Gift Code

For players that have never redeemed a Mystery Gift code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is incredibly easy. First, players need to pull up Poke Portal on the game's Main Menu. On the following screen, players must select Mystery Gift at the bottom of the list, and then Get With Code/Password. The game will then connect to the internet, and the player will see a screen where the code can be entered. If entered correctly and the code hasn't expired, the player will receive Pawmot. The code for this Pawmot distribution isn't set to expire until February 28, 2025, so players will have a while to redeem it!

Active Mystery Gift Codes

While players are redeeming that code for Pawmot, they might want to snag some other Mystery Gifts they may have missed. Here are some that are still active in the game, as of this writing:

NE0R0T0MC0VER - Rotom Phone Case featuring Ogrepon and the Loyal Three. No known expiration.

- Rotom Phone Case featuring Ogrepon and the Loyal Three. No known expiration. TEAMSTAR - Revaroom. Expires October 31st, 2024.

- Revaroom. Expires October 31st, 2024. SEEY0U1NPALDEA - Gimmighoul. Expires November 30th, 2024.



- Gimmighoul. Expires November 30th, 2024. WEARTERASTALCAP - Sporty Cap with Terastal Style. Expires November 30th, 2024.

- Sporty Cap with Terastal Style. Expires November 30th, 2024. SUPEREFFECT1VE - Expert Belt. Expires February 25th, 2025.

- Expert Belt. Expires February 25th, 2025. G0TCHAP0KEM0N- 30 Quick Balls. Expires February 25th, 2025.

Mystery Gifts are totally free to redeem, and there's no cap on how many can be redeemed in one day, so players should take advantage while these are still active!

Are you planning to snag this free Pawmot? Have you been enjoying these Mystery Gift distributions? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Serebii]