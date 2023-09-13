Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Launch Trailer Released

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC is now available, and Nintendo has celebrated with an all-new trailer recapping the events of the base game, while also offering information on the Expansion Pass. As was the case for Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC, the Expansion Pass for Scarlet and Violet is broken into two halves: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Both parts will give players new areas of the world to explore, starting with Kitakami in The Teal Mask, and then the Blueberry Academy in The Indigo Disk.

A new trailer for the DLC can be found below.

The DLC's New Pokemon

Prior to The Teal Mask's release, The Pokemon Company has revealed several new Pokemon that players will be able to obtain. These include Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, who are known collectively as the Loyal Three. The DLC will primarily revolve around Ogerpon. In Kitakami, players can also discover Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin, and Poltchageist a Pokemon fairly similar to Sinistea. There may be others for players to discover, as well!

While the first half of the DLC puts a major focus on Ogerpon, The Indigo Disk's narrative seems to revolve around the new Pokemon Terapagos. A new evolution for Duraludon will appear, named Archaludon. In The Indigo Disk, players can expect to see new Paradox versions of several Legendary Pokemon. Raging Bolt, a Paradox take on Raikou, will make its debut, joining Walking Wake, a Pokemon introduced earlier this year based on Suicune. The existence of these two Paradox Pokemon has already led to a lot of speculation about a Paradox version of Entei, though a design and name has not been unveiled just yet. Those Paradox Pokemon will appear in Pokemon Scarlet, while Paradox versions of the Swords of Justice will seemingly appear in Pokemon Violet. Iron Leaves, a Paradox version of Virizion, was already made available earlier this year, at the same time as Walking Wake. Iron Crown is a Paradox version of Cobalion, leaving Terrakion unaccounted for, just like Entei.

The Blueberry Academy

As highlighted again in today's trailer, The Indigo Disk DLC will have players competing against a new Pokemon League. Players will be exchange students at the Blueberry Academy, which is located in a new underwater location known as the Terarium. There, players will discover that the Blueberry Academy even has its own Elite 4, which consists of new characters Lacey, Crispin, Amarys, and Drayton.

The DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield proved to be a big hit with fans, and seemed to shift some of the negativity that had been surrounding that Pokemon generation. It will be interesting to see if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will be as well-received, but fans can find out for themselves starting today!

Are you excited for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC? What do you think of the new Pokemon introduced so far?