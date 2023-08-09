Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Have Ideas for Entei After Paradox Raikou Reveal

What will Paradox Entei look like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC?

By Marc Deschamps

During this week's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company revealed Raging Bolt, a new Paradox take on Raikou. With Walking Wake added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet earlier this year, two of the three Brass Tower trio from Pokemon Gold and Silver have now received Paradox variants. Presumably this means that Entei will also be getting a Paradox take, but we won't know for sure until the expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases later this year. That hasn't stopped fans from sharing their theories about how Entei might change, or what the Paradox version might look.

The designs for Walking Wake and Raging Bolt have clearly taken inspiration from dinosaurs, leading many to guess that Entei will end up looking like a pterodactyl or a triceratops. The internet has already been inundated with ideas, and it will be interesting to see if anyone's concept comes close to the final version. Unfortunately, we don't know if these Pokemon will appear in the first half of the DLC, The Teal Mask, or if they'll be appearing in The Indigo Disk. The Teal Mask is set to release on September 14th, so we'll know soon enough!

Keep reading to see what Pokemon fans are saying about Entei!

Eruptive Plates is a great name.

It wouldn't be Entei enough without the fluff.

Will it be a pterosaur...

...or a triceratops?

Entei's got a bunch of ideas!

That is the kind of obscure reference The Pokemon Company is known for.

T-Rex was the king of the dinosaurs.

Not everyone is crazy about the redesigns, though.

