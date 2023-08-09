Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Have Ideas for Entei After Paradox Raikou Reveal
What will Paradox Entei look like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC?
During this week's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company revealed Raging Bolt, a new Paradox take on Raikou. With Walking Wake added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet earlier this year, two of the three Brass Tower trio from Pokemon Gold and Silver have now received Paradox variants. Presumably this means that Entei will also be getting a Paradox take, but we won't know for sure until the expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases later this year. That hasn't stopped fans from sharing their theories about how Entei might change, or what the Paradox version might look.
The designs for Walking Wake and Raging Bolt have clearly taken inspiration from dinosaurs, leading many to guess that Entei will end up looking like a pterodactyl or a triceratops. The internet has already been inundated with ideas, and it will be interesting to see if anyone's concept comes close to the final version. Unfortunately, we don't know if these Pokemon will appear in the first half of the DLC, The Teal Mask, or if they'll be appearing in The Indigo Disk. The Teal Mask is set to release on September 14th, so we'll know soon enough!
Keep reading to see what Pokemon fans are saying about Entei!
Eruptive Plates is a great name.
I've just spent most of my night making this paradox Entei after watching the #pokemonpresents I hope people like it 🌋🦕❤️ I love dinosaurs 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PgLxw6qluL— jacob 🌿 (@_jskoob) August 9, 2023
It wouldn't be Entei enough without the fluff.
i dont care how goofy paradox entei looks (unless they completely shaft entei and terrakion for some reason) as long as its SUPER fluffy— syn 🦊 (@komaeiki) August 8, 2023
Will it be a pterosaur...
After today's Pokémon Presents, and seeing how Paradox Raikou looks like.
IF they end up doing Paradox Entei, instead of it being something cool like a stegosaurus, they're gonna do a pterusaur of sorts.
So might as well sketch one out :^) pic.twitter.com/LJjpSBPr9c— Darusaido (@Darusaido) August 8, 2023
...or a triceratops?
Desperately hoping for a triceratops entei https://t.co/4DGGVQes1D— MonsterDust (@TamerDigital) August 8, 2023
Entei's got a bunch of ideas!
패러독스 망상기... pic.twitter.com/aZmSOfy22U— MerphISC (@MerphISC) August 8, 2023
That is the kind of obscure reference The Pokemon Company is known for.
…Has anybody else thought about the possibility of paradox Entei being based on a parasaurolophus as a reference to that one old insane paleo book that thought they might breath fire?— Nick (@Nick_Mascitelli) August 9, 2023
T-Rex was the king of the dinosaurs.
Release the images of T-Rex Entei now!!!!!!!— ok fr this time (@Skateparkboy_) August 9, 2023
Not everyone is crazy about the redesigns, though.
Why did they do that to Suicune, Entei and Raikou?— Maradael (@MaradaelESO) August 8, 2023
Im never going to recover from this.
Why? Dear Arceus why have you forsaken us? pic.twitter.com/tSPBz1Gbfm