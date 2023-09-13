Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Drops Another Big Unova Tease

pokemPokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask features another big tie to the Unova region. The new DLC features the player character traveling to the land of Kitikami to participate in the Festival of Masks and learn about the legend of Ogerpon and the Loyal Three. The expedition is part of a cross-school project with Blueberry Academy, which will be featured more prominently in The Indigo Disc. And interestingly, Blueberry Academy isn't located in either the Paldea region or the land of Kitikami, but rather a place that many Pokemon fans are already familiar with – the Unova region.

It's the latest hint that the Pokemon franchise may be gearing up to return to the Unova region, which was the location of Pokemon Black and White and its sequel games Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. Earlier, The Pokemon Company revealed that Drayton, who seems to be related to the Unova gym leader Drayden, was also a student at Blueberry Academy. We also saw Ingo, a leader of Unova's Battle Subway, appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, having transported to the past via unknown means.

Another significant hint that Pokemon could be gearing up to an Unova game of some kind is that, based on current games and datamined information, all but one of the Pokemon that hasn't appeared in a Nintendo Switch Pokemon game are Unova Pokemon. Between Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (and its current and future DLC), eight Pokemon from the Unova region and one Pokemon from the Kalos region have yet to appear in some Pokemon game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask Explained

The Teal Mask is the first of two DLC packets due out for release this year. Set in the new region of Kitakami, The Teal Mask will focus on the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. All four of these Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple. Also appearing in the game is Poltchageist, a new Pokemon that looks similar to Polteageist but is a separate species and is based off of a matcha tea set.

The Teal Mask is available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now.