Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gives One Pokemon Species the Sharingan

A new Pokemon form found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC has some wondering if there's a Naruto fan in the offices of Game Freak. Today, The Pokemon Company formally launched The Teal Mask, the first part of "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC. The new DLC sends players to the Kitikari region and sends them on a collision course with the mysterious Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon. However, its not Ogerpon that has fans talking, but rather a new form of Ursaluna that appears within the DLC. Not only does Bloodmoon Ursaluna have a much more fearsome form than its normal equivalent, it also has a more powerful ability – Mind's Eye. The ability causes Bloodmoon Ursaluna to ignore changes to opponents' evasiveness, its accuracy can't be lowered, and it can hit Ghost-type Pokemon with Normal- and Fighting-type moves.

Because Bloodmoon Ursaluna's ability is seemingly focused on its left eye (which is covered in iron-like mud and has black hue compared to its other eye), some Pokemon fans have joked that Bloodmoon Ursaluna has the Pokemon equivalent of the Sharingan, the eye-focused jitsu that at its base form gives its user a powerful perceptive ability.

Because of its abilities and its powerful Blood Moon attack, Bloodmoon Ursaluna should see some usage both within the game and in competitive play. However, the Pokemon might be forever locked within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can only obtain one Bloodmoon Ursaluna within the course of the story of the DLC and it can't be evolved normally. It's very possible that Bloodmoon Ursaluna will be the new equivalent of the Spiky-eared Pichu, an alternate form of a Pokemon with a unique form that can only be obtained in one game.

The Teal Mask Explained

The Teal Mask is the first of two DLC packets due out for release this year. Set in the new region of Kitakami, The Teal Mask will focus on the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. All four of these Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple. Also appearing in the game is Poltchageist, a new Pokemon that looks similar to Polteageist but is a separate species and is based off of a matcha tea set.

The Teal Mask is available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now.