Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC Available Now

Players can officially download Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC. The 2.0.1 patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now available to download, meaning that players can officially dig into The Teal Mask, the first part of the new DLC for the new Pokemon games. This DLC adds over 100 new Pokemon to the game, and adds a brand new region to the game – the Kitikami region. While Kitikami appears to neighbor Paldea, it's interesting that The Pokemon Company has clarified that Kitikami is a separate region from Paldea, which helps separate The Teal Mask from Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC.

There are at least seven new Pokemon species appear in The Teal Mask, including the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and three Pokemon based off of the Momotaro folk tale – Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. A new evolution of Applin – Dipplin – will also appear in the DLC alongside the Pokemon Poltchageist, which looks similar to Polteageist but is an entirely separate Pokemon species.

Future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Explained

There will be at least one more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC released in the future - The Indigo Disk, which will be set at the Blueberry Academy. Although the storyline that connects the two DLCs together are unclear, we do know that the second DLC will bring back past generation's Partner Pokemon along with the new Pokemon Archaludon (an evolution of Duraludon) and the Paradox Pokemon Raging Bolt and Iron Crown. We also know that the storyline should solve the mystery of Terastallization, which is likely connected to the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos.

That DLC is set to be released in Winter 2023.