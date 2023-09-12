Pokemon Announces Surprise Crossover with Van Gogh

Pokemon has announced a surprise collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum of Amsterdam. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be having some sort of collaboration with Van Gogh Museum of Amsterdam, with the collaboration starting on September 28th. No other details about the type of collaboration were revealed, although The Pokemon Company also released a teaser showing Pikachu and Eevee running through a field of sunflowers that are revealed to be Sunflora. You can check out the trailer for this new collaboration down below:

🖌 Pokémon × @vangoghmuseum, Amsterdam

🎨 From 28 September 2023

🖼 More information coming soon! pic.twitter.com/B9hKPH4hGB — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 12, 2023

The new collaboration continues a trend of Pokemon teaming up with various art museums. Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company announced a collaboration with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, in which Pokemon were depicted using various classical Japanese crafts. Pokemon also previously released a set of exclusive Pokemon cards based on the work of Edvard Munch to promote a traveling exhibition of the famous "The Scream" artwork when it traveled to Tokyo back in 2018. Those cards have been hot collector's items since they were released, with one card selling in 2020 for $15,000. If Van Gogh Pokemon cards are on the table, folks might be traveling to Amsterdam en masse.

Pokemon X Fine Art Collaborations Explained

Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier in the year, The Pokemon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya hinted that collaborations such as the Van Gogh exhibit was coming. "One of the things that we've recently done that I've personally been very interested in is, this Kogei exhibit. We actually have a popup going on in Los Angeles right now where it's a Pokemon and these kind of traditional Japanese crafts," Utsunomiya said. "We've collaborated with a lot of these craftsmen and craftswomen to make... Really, it comes across initially as not really maybe an intuitive match Pokemon in this traditional crafts, but they've made a lot of really interesting creations, very high quality. So of course expanding horizontally our product categories is important, but also this more kind of vertical expansion, kind of delving deeper into certain categories and coming up with these interesting matches I think is something I want to explore more."