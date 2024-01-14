Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue Confirms Long-Rumored Sword and Shield Connection

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch, fans were introduced to a number of new characters, including Penny. A student at the game's Paldean school, Penny originally hails from the Galar region, which appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield. While Galar has a lot of citizens, fans have spent the last year or so speculating that Penny is the daughter of the character Peony. The Pokemon Company has seemingly confirmed that connection with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue, with a bit of dialogue between Penny and her father. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue, the main character is invited to visit Kieran in Kitakami, and is given tickets to bring some friends. This results in Penny, Arven, and Nemona heading to Kitakami for the first time, but Penny has to clear the trip with her father. While Penny's dad doesn't actually appear in the epilogue, we do get to see Penny's side of the conversation. During that sequence, Penny angrily tells her father that she's not going on an "adven-tour," and that's not a phrase that people actually say.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Peony in The Crown Tundra

Those that have played Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC know that there is at least one person that uses the expression "adven-tour," and that's Peony. Peony was a main character in The Crown Tundra DLC, and his "adven-tours" played a major role in the storyline. While Peony is confirmed to be a father in The Crown Tundra, the only daughter that appears or gets mentioned is Peonia. Given the family's naming conventions and the fact that Penny was confirmed to be from Galar in Scarlet and Violet's base game, many players had already reached the conclusion that Penny is related to Peony and Peonia. However, the exchange with her father seems to confirm the connection!

This actually isn't the only unique turn of phrase that connects Peony and Penny. Penny also calls her father "ultra-mega-annoying" in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue. In Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC, Peony trips on a rock, hitting his head. While Peony is ultimately okay, he does note that the injury "ultra-mega-hurts."

The Future of Peony, Peonia, and Penny

It will be interesting to see if the connection between the two characters gets addressed again in the future, or if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue has wrapped a bow on this long-rumored connection. Over the last few years, The Pokemon Company has made a habit of bringing back supporting characters from past games. We've seen this in main series games, as well as the mobile title Pokemon Masters EX. It's possible Penny could return in a future game, maybe even alongside the rest of her family. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Did you catch this connection in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue? Do you enjoy seeing these types of connections between the games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: @soulsilverart]