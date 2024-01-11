Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Mystery Gift Giveaway Kicks Off DLC Epilogue

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have a new Mystery Gift to claim today, but this one is a little different from the usual! While past Mystery Gifts have offered optional things like sandwich ingredients and TMs, this one is actually required for anyone that wants to participate in the game's newly released epilogue. The Mystery Gift gets players a new item known as a Mythical Pecha Berry. Every player can get this item right now, but only those that have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC and completed both stories will be able to trigger the epilogue event.

A trailer about the new Mystery Gift can be found below.

The Mythical Pecha Berry does not require a code, and is instead obtained through the "Get via Internet" option. For players that have never done this, it requires accessing Poke Portal from the Main Menu, and then Mystery Gift from the next screen that appears. That's when the "Get via Internet" option will appear, and players will see a list of all the current non-code Mystery Gifts that are being offered.

After selecting the Mythical Pecha Berry and getting it in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, players must then take the item to Mossui Town, which is in Kitakami, the location from The Teal Mask DLC. Bringing the Mythical Pecha Berry to Peachy's will trigger the epilogue content, and allow players to obtain the newest Pokemon in the franchise.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue

(Photo: Pokemon)

In the epilogue, players will be reunited with several characters from the main game, including Arven, Penny, and Nemona. The trio played a massive role in the campaign for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but were missing from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. All three have become favorites among the Pokemon community over the last year or so, particularly Arven. Given that, a lot of players should be happy about their return, and to see how things play out in the new story.

The Next Pokemon Game

The epilogue seems to be the last major content update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, though we can still expect to see things like new Mystery Gifts and Tera Raid events. At this time, there's been no word on what will come next for the franchise, including the next main game in the series. Based on how The Pokemon Company tends to release new generations, it's unlikely that we'll see the next one until late 2025. However, it's quite possible that we could see something else this year, including a remake of a past game, or a title similar to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In all likelihood, we should know next month; February 27th is Pokemon Day, and The Pokemon Company tends to use that event to reveal new games in the week leading up to it.

