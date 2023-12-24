Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Offers Free Avatar Item

It's a lot of fun customizing your trainer's appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players can now get a free avatar item through the game's latest Mystery Gift. Using the code WEARTERASTALCAP will get players a sporty cap with a Terastal style. The hat has a black coloration and a gem meant to resemble a Tera Jewel. The amount of time that Mystery Gift codes are good for varies quite a bit, but players will actually have a while to claim this one; the code for the Terastal Cap does not expire until Saturday, November 30th, 2024.

An image of the Terastal Cap in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found below.

How to Redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mystery Gifts are free items given out by The Pokemon Company, and have been part of the series for years now. Some of these codes will get players things like free in-game items, and sometimes even free Pokemon. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we've actually seen a big increase in the frequency of gifts given out, as there was just one revealed a few days ago.

For those that have never redeemed a Mystery Gift code before, the process is quick and easy. From the game's main menu, the player will want to select Poke Portal, and then Mystery Gift, which is the last selection on that screen. From there, select the option Get with Code/Password. After the game connects to the internet, the player must then input the code they're attempting to redeem. As long as the code hasn't been used before, or hasn't expired, the item will be sent to the player. In the case of the Sporty Cap from this code, players will find it in the Headwear section when they go to change their outfit.

Active Pokemon Mystery Gifts

Over the last few weeks, players have been given a lot of opportunities to claim freebies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players that haven't been keeping up with recent distributions or are just getting a copy of the game for the holidays can check out a few of the codes that were recently given out:

SWEET0RSP1CY - Either a Sweet Herba Mystica or a Spicy Herba Mystica. Expires September 30th, 2024.

- Either a Sweet Herba Mystica or a Spicy Herba Mystica. Expires September 30th, 2024. TEAMSTAR - Revaroom at level 50. Expires October 31st, 2024.

- Revaroom at level 50. Expires October 31st, 2024. SEEY0U1NPALDEA- Gimmighoul in its Chest Form. Expires November 30th, 2024.

Readers will want to note the use of numbers in the codes SWEET0RSP1CY and SEEY0U1NPALDEA. In addition to these recent codes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently giving away a free Master Ball via a Mystery Gift. Unlike the other gifts, this one is not being given out through a code. The item can be obtained by using the Mystery Gift option that says "Get via Internet." The Master Ball gift is only good through January 3rd, 2024, so anyone that hasn't done it yet should get on it quickly!

Do you plan on claiming this free item? Have you been happy with these Mystery Gift distributions? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!