Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Announced Centered on Blaziken

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid has been announced, this time focused on Blaziken. The 7 Star Tera Raid will feature a Blaziken that has a Flying Tera Type. That seems pretty fitting for the Fire/Fighting-type, and it works well with the move Brave Bird, which players should probably expect to see as part of Blaziken's moveset during the Raid. The event will run from January 12th through the 14th, then again from January 19th through the 21st. As is always the case with these types of events, the Blaziken from these Raids will have the Mightiest Mark and can only be caught once per save file.

Blaziken is the final evolved form of Torchic, one of the starters from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The Torchic line does not appear in the base game for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so this Tera Raid is the only way to obtain it without trading from another game or purchasing The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pass. The second half of that expansion allows players to catch the starter Pokemon from all previous games in the series. That makes these 7 Star Tera Raids a bit less enticing than they were before the expansion's release, but for anyone in need of a Blaziken, this should be exciting news.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue

On January 11th, a special epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch, and will be available to players that purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. To access the epilogue, players will also have to have completed the stories for both sets of DLC. The expansion introduced some new supporting characters and rivals, but was notably missing some favorites from the base game, including Penny, Arven, and Nemona. The three characters will travel with the player back to Kitakami, the area from The Teal Mask. At this time, little else has been revealed about the epilogue, but with it set to release this week, fans won't have to wait much longer to see how it all plays out!

Pokemon Games in 2024

In 2023, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and Detective Pikachu Returns were both released on Nintendo Switch, while Pokemon Sleep made its long-awaited debut on mobile platforms. That's a pretty big year for Pokemon releases, and there's been no word on what to expect in 2024. There have been a lot of rumors circulating for months now, with many fans expecting to see a remake for Pokemon Black and White, or perhaps a new game set in Unova, like Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It's also possible we could see a new spin-off game, like Pokken Tournament 2. Everything is being kept under wraps at the moment, but the silence should be broken in time for Pokemon Day, which will take place on February 27th.

