New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Giveaway Announced

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be having another giveaway this weekend. Tomorrow, The Pokemon Company will distribute an East Sea Gastrodon based on the signature Pokemon used by the 2022 Pokemon Trainers Cup champion Wonseok Jung. The Gastrodon will come with the moves Earth Power, Ice Beam, Yawn, and Protect, has the ability Storm Drain and has Leftovers as its held item. A code for the Gastrodon will be announced during the stream of the 2023 Pokemon Trainers Cup, which is taking place in South Korea this weekend. It's unclear if this is a limited-time giveaway similar to the giveaway held last weekend.

These types of giveaways are common for Pokemon games, with The Pokemon Company choosing to give away signature Pokemon based on competitive players instead of free Legendary Pokemon during various tournament events. While it might not be as exciting as a Legendary giveaway, attendees and viewers of the VGC tournament will be appreciative and it also provides VGC champions with some immortalization.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is also in the middle of its first Tera Raid events after a nearly months' hiatus. The Pokemon Company relaunched the Great Tusks and Iron Treads raid event this weekend, with the event taking place right now and running through June 18th. The Chesnaught Raid Repeat event, which features the Starter Pokemon with a Rock Tera Type, is also running this weekend. The raids were cancelled after players discovered they caused their game to repeatedly crash, likely due to an error caused by the game attempting to award players with TM material from Paradox Pokemon, which have no TM material to give. So far, no issues have been reported with the new raids.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are also celebrating having Pokemon Home connectivity, which provides players with the ability to move Pokemon from older games back and forth from the cloud storage service.