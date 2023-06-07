Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reschedules Cancelled Paradox Pokemon Raids

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally rescheduled a series of raids that were originally scheduled for last month. The Pokemon Company has announced that the Great Tusks and Iron Treads raid event will be rescheduled for June 16th through June 18th. The Chesnaught Raid Repeat event, which features the Starter Pokemon with a Rock Tera Type, will also be rescheduled for that weekend. This marks the first raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in several months, following the cancellation of the three raids in the middle of May.

The raids were cancelled after players discovered they caused their game to repeatedly crash. Although not stated outright, the issue seems to have been tied to the TM material dropped by Pokemon and used to make TMs. When players defeat a Raid Pokemon, they're given rewards that often include TM material tied to that Pokemon. Paradox Pokemon like Great Tusks and Iron Treads don't drop TM material but that doesn't seem to be factored into the formula used to determine Raid rewards. When players defeated a raid, they'd occasionally receive "None" as a reward that led to the repeated crashes. It is unclear whether an update will be released ahead of the raids, or if Game Freak found a way to resolve the issues using a hotfix on their side.

This marked the second set of cancellations for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, following an event that brought the Paradox Pokemon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves to the game in February. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's post-game has largely been tied to participating in weekend raids featuring different Pokemon, so their absence over the past month has been noticeable.

Mark your calendar for the rescheduled raids, which will begin on June 16th.