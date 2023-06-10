Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Limited Time Giveaway Starts Today

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is holding a limited time giveaway for just this weekend. The Pokemon Company is distributing a Bronzong to celebrate this weekend's Pokemon Japan Championship tournament. The Bronzong is based off of the Bronzong used by the 2022 Senior World Champion Yasuharu Shimizu. Bronzong comes with the moves Body Press, Iron Defense, Protect, and Trick Room and has the ability Levitate (which prevents it from being hit by certain Ground-type moves). Players can get the Pokemon for free by using the code 22SEN10RCHAMP. The code is only good through tomorrow around 10:59 AM ET.

Giveaways such as this one are common for Pokemon games, with The Pokemon Company choosing to give away signature Pokemon based on competitive players instead of free Legendary Pokemon. While it might not be as exciting as a Legendary giveaway, attendees and viewers of the VGC tournament will be appreciative.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is also gearing up to bring back its Tera Raid events after a nearly months' hiatus. The Pokemon Company announced this week that the Great Tusks and Iron Treads raid event will be rescheduled for June 16th through June 18th. The Chesnaught Raid Repeat event, which features the Starter Pokemon with a Rock Tera Type, will also be rescheduled for that same weekend. The raids were cancelled after players discovered they caused their game to repeatedly crash, likely due to an error caused by the game attempting to award players with TM material from Paradox Pokemon, which have no TM material to give. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are also celebrating having Pokemon Home connectivity, which provides players with the ability to move Pokemon from older games back and forth from the cloud storage service.

Be sure to get your competitive Bronzong before tomorrow at 11:00 AM ET!