Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Insider Leaks New DLC Pokemon

A well-known Pokemon leaker and insider has leaked one Pokemon Nintendo Switch users can expect to see when Game Freak and Nintendo release DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Like many previous Pokemon leaks, the latest comes courtesy of Riddler Khu who claims that Suicune is getting a Paradox form when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC releases. As you would expect, the leaker doesn't reveal any media of the Pokemon or even describe what it looks like, but they have hinted at it.

Relayed by Centro Leaks, the Paradox Suicune apparently is going to have one of the three forms below. And considering two of these forms are nowhere near the original form of the Pokemon, it's safe to assume the Paradox version is going to be the form with the wings. That said, this is just speculation.

New SV-DLC leak, via Khu (the previous leaker)



Paradox Suicune will have one of these 3 body types.



Neither Paradox Suicune nor Paradox Virizion will look like the sketches in the Scarlet/Violet Book, they are different. pic.twitter.com/fp7rNai1XY — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 20, 2023

Like any leak, take this one with a grain of salt. None of this is official. Speaking of official, neither Nintendo nor Game Freak nor anyone associated with either, has commented on this leak and the speculation it has generated. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of Pokemon games and all things Pokemon in general, click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this news.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."