Pokemon's Massive Wailord Plush Is Hilariously Humongous

Pokemon knows what the fans want, and clearly, they want to cuddle all the pocket monsters. That is why the brand has released a number of massive plushes over the years meant for snuggling, and it seems another is on its way. This time, Wailord is getting their own humongous plush, and it will make for a conversation starter if nothing else.

Earlier this month, The Pokemon Center teased fans about the Wailord plush, and we have been given our first look at the behemoth. The 1/10 scale plush will be available at The Pokemon Center in Japan starting this fall. Currently, pre-orders are live overseas with an August ship date, and this massive plush will put you back about $370 USD before taxes or anything else.

Clearly, this Wailord plush is a beast, and it marks one of the biggest yet at The Pokemon Center. This comes after the retailer went viral over "life-sized" plushes for Arcanine, Spheal, Lucario, Piplup, and more. Wailord is the latest to join the list, but for obvious reasons, the plush is not done 1:1 scale.

After all, Wailord is the biggest Pokemon on record, and you would need a huge mansion to store a plush his size. At nearly 900 pounds, Wailord is said to be over 47 feet tall. This means Wailord is over three stories tall, so you can just imagine how big the buddy is.

For now, fans outside of Japan are simply hoping Wailord comes to their market because shipping on this plush would be outrageous without factoring in an overseas trip. The U.S. Pokemon Center did share news about the plush, so it seems likely Wailord will go global this year. And when it does, well – fans of the undersea creature better make room at home!

