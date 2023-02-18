Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Unused Content

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak is making the rounds as it seemingly reveals some unused content that was scrapped from the final version of the game for an unknown reason. The leak is for content that's actually in the game, but it's not used, because as you can see below, it looks like it's unfinished. What it's going to be used for, and whether it will be used in the future, remains to be seen.

It's possible the content is being saved for DLC content and that's why it's incomplete, but there's nothing about the content that suggests as much. It's very possible it's just content that wasn't finished in time for release and thus is not used. Unfortunately, we may never know.

The leaks come courtesy of Twitter users Lewtwo, TatSUSgirl, and Centro Leaks, who relay all the information and media via the social media platform. Below, you can check out the unused content for yourself:

Interesting… could the only reason why we don’t have interiors in Scarlet/Violet is just that they couldn’t finish them in time? https://t.co/E4CcphaylW — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 15, 2023

Yet another unused room https://t.co/mNxH46pEkn — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 15, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo and Game Freak have not addressed any of the speculation these tweets have created and we don't expect this will change as neither ever comments on speculation. However, if either does, or any individual involved with either does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of Scarlet and Violet. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."