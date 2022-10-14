Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Brand New Pokemon

A brand new Pokemon was just revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After revealing the gym leader Iono earlier this week, The Pokemon Company officially revealed her partner Pokemon Bellibot, an Electric-type Frog Pokemon. Bellibot generates electricity by expanding and contracting its stomach and then discharges it from two bumps on the side of its head that resembles eyes. That's right – the large bumps on its head aren't actually its eyes. Other information about the Pokemon, such as its confirmed type or what abilities it has, was not immediately made available, but you can check out the new frog Pokemon down below in today's trailer.

Interestingly, the two-part reveal was the first time that The Pokemon Company has used voice actors to bring a gym leader to life, although these videos probably are not representative of the gameplay. However, Iono seems like she could be a big part of future marketing pushes, as The Pokemon Company now has a VTuber-type of character to talk about new gameplay content.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.