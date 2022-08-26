Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Plushies Are Here

The Pokemon Company is officially releasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company started selling plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on its online Pokemon Center stores. Each plush costs $15.99 and ranges from 7 inches to 9 inches in size. From the looks of the Pokemon Center pages for the plushes, they're available now so you won't have to wait until November to get your hands on these adorable new Pokemon. Keychain plush versions of all three Starter Pokemon are also available for those who want to keep their new Starter pal close to them at all times.

The Pokemon Company traditionally releases plush versions of all of its Pokemon, although it might take some a bit longer than others to hit the website. The bigger a plush is, the more it typically costs. The Pokemon Center also has "lifesized" versions of certain Pokemon, although those tend to be limited to OG Pokemon and a handful of other favorites. Jazwares also produces Pokemon plushies, with a new "sleeping" line of plushies introduced earlier this year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.