Fallout 76 Previews Skyline Valley Map Expansion and a New Vault

Last month, developer Bethesda announced that Fallout 76 was getting a new expansion that would add a brand-new region for players to explore. Skyline Valley will take players to southern Appalachia when it launches later this year. Some players have already been diving into the test server to check out some of the changes coming with the update. Today, Bethesda dropped a new developer preview, giving players their best look at the next expansion. Not only did the developers give us a rundown on the new region, but they also revealed a few key details about the mysterious Vault 63.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Developer Preview

As you can see in the video above, the new developer preview is relatively short and sweet. However, it does reveal a few intriguing details about the update, while keeping most of it under wraps. Fallout 76 creative director Jonathan Rush guides players through a look at a few locations inspired by real-world places including Mary's Rock Tunnel, the Presidential Cabins at Rapidan Camp, and Skyline Drive. Rush also says that this new content will be available for all players, meaning you won't necessarily need to level up before braving the wilds of Skyline Valley.

There's also an electric storm above the entire region. If players work their way to the center of it, they'll find Vault 63. This new Vault is inhabited by ghouls and led by Hugo Stoltz, who is one of the latest types of ghouls called The Lost. It sounds like Stolz will play a major part in the expansion, so expect to see a lot of him when you log into Fallout 76. Rush also gave players a look at a trio of massive new Robo Brains called the Storm Goliaths. These things will definitely pack a punch, so make sure you're prepared before taking them on.

Skyline Valley will add a new public event called Dangerous Pastimes. For this, you'll need to power up a giant lightning rod to "kick off an electrical light show." The Valley also provides players with several new places to build their C.A.M.P.s and Bethesda has added some new wildlife to the game in the form of a new take on a turkey.

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Release Date

Unfortunately, we don't have an official release date for Fallout 76: Skyline Valley. Bethesda has said that the expansion will be out at some point in June but hasn't narrowed it down more than that. It's also possible that things could move around depending on how testing has gone, but it shouldn't fall out of the summer window. Either way, it likely won't be much longer before Fallout 76: Skyline Valley is in players' hands.