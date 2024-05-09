New DOOM Game Teased in Bethesda Report

A new game in Bethesda's DOOM franchise seems to have been teased in a report tied to happenings at the publisher. This week has been an eventful one for Bethesda as parent company Microsoft made the decision to shut down two of its studios in Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austing. Now, with questions lingering about what might be in store for Bethesda in the future, it seems that DOOM might be one franchise that is about to return.

In a new report from The Verge, the publication broke down all of the latest happenings within Bethesda and Xbox this week. To go along with this, the article happened to tease a few reveals that could be on the horizon at Xbox's forthcoming showcase on June 9. While a new DOOM game wasn't explicitly said to be unveiled soon, the article ended by saying that future announcements could assist with "lifting the Doom around Xbox." The fact that the word "Doom" was capitalized and italicized in this manner seems to indicate that a new entry in the series could be on tap to be highlighted in June.

Generally speaking, it would make a lot of sense for id Software to re-emerge about now and show what it's been working on since DOOM Eternal. Released in 2020, the latest entry in the DOOM franchise came about four years after the series was rebooted in 2016. As a result, this span of time between installments would suggest that id Software is pretty close to releasing its next project. And even if its next game is still a bit off, a reveal in June could at the very least set up a launch in 2025.

Outside of DOOM, we have a pretty good idea of what else should be revealed at June's Xbox showcase. Rumors have continued to suggest for weeks now that Gears of War 6 (or perhaps simply Gears 6) should be revealed during the broadcast. Beyond this, Starfield's much-anticipated Shattered Space DLC, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Avowed are all quite likely to be shown off. Xbox also hasn't provided updates on State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Fable, or Everwild in quite some time, which means they could each appear as well.