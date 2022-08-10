Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Teases Surprising Starter Pokemon Evolution

A new leak from an established Pokemon Scarlet and Violet source could reveal the inspiration for one Starter Pokemon's evolution. The first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. All three Pokemon seemed to be about equally popular with fans and now the biggest question is what the new Pokemon will become when they fully evolve. While theories abound about all three Pokemon, an established Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker gave some big clues as to what Sprigatito will be when it fully evolves.

The leaker, known as "Kaka" briefly appeared on Twitter this week and posted two hints about Sprigatito's still-unnamed evolutions. The first was a picture of a wand that Sprigatito's middle evolution supposedly carries. The other clue was Sprigatito's final evokution's classification – the unnamed Pokemon is classified as the "Magician Pokemon."

You can check out the image of the wand, dutifully collected by the Centro Leaks Twitter account below:

- Bisharp's evo is still same type.

- The image is an accesory that Sprigatito's evolution uses. A wand? pic.twitter.com/EyHjxyyP4j — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 10, 2022

As with any Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, take these with a grain of salt. While Kaka correctly named several bits from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet before they were officially revealed, the leaker has also put out tons of information which have not been confirmed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.