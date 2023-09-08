Pokemon: Ash Ketchum's Final Episodes Are Now on Netflix

In 2023, Pokemon made the decision to give Ash Ketchum an early retirement from his role as the star of the Pokemon anime series. Following his major victory at the Masters 8 Tournament, Ash was able to become the new World Champion but was still wondering if he had truly become a Pokemon Master. Now, following the episodes' arrival in Japan, fans in North America can now witness Ash and Pikachu's departure from the series on Netflix.

Pokemon: To Be A Pokemon Master marks the conclusion of Pokemon: Ultimate Journeys – The Series, the seasons that saw Ash traveling the world with his new friend Goh and capturing some of the most powerful pocket monsters of his career. In defeating current champion Leon, Ash has finally achieved his dream but discovers that he still has some future hurdles to overcome. Alongside Ash's departure, the series also said goodbye to some other major characters such as Misty, Brock, and the villainous Team Rocket.

Pokemon: It's Time To Say Goodbye

To help in celebrating the major anime event, not only did Netflix celebrate on social media, but the long-running voice of Ash Ketchum, Sarah Natochenny, celebrated as well. Natochenny has played the role of the anime's biggest Pokemon trainer for over seventeen years, and for the time being, this is her final time taking the role. In the past, executives responsible for the series have stated that Ash may return in the future, so Natochenny might get the chance to do the same.

The special episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys are now on Netflix. I am so unbelievably fortunate to have voiced Ash Ketchum for the last 17 years. We put so much love into Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master. I hope these episodes resonate with you all. 1/3 https://t.co/dO5O24rB3M — Sarah Natochenny 🥸 (@sarahnatochenny) September 8, 2023

Netflix shared an official description for Pokemon: Ultimate Journeys which reads as such, "The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh and Chloe as they advance toward their goals! As the Pokémon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokémon discoveries to be made!"

Are you sad to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.