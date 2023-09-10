First New Pokemon Introduced in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep has added its first new Pokemon since its July launch. This week, Pokemon Sleep added the first new Pokemon to the game since its July 2023 launch. Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime (the Kanto variant of the Pokemon) are now appearing on Cyan Beach. Mime Jr. is a Slumbering Sleep type Pokemon, while Mr. Mime is a Snoozing Sleep type Pokemon, meaning those Pokemon tend to appear when players predominantly have that sleep pattern during the previous nights' sleep. These two mark the first Pokemon added to the game and continue a trend of the game focusing on "Gen 1" Pokemon. The release provides some insight into future updates for the game, as it appears that Pokemon will be added in small batches rather than via large events.

More new Pokemon are on the way, as Pokemon Sleep recently confirmed a Halloween-themed event featuring Ghost-type Pokemon. Currently, there's only one family of Ghost-type Pokemon in the game (Gastly and its evolution), meaning that an event would almost assuredly feature new Pokemon.

What Is Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep is a sleep tracking app that formally launched in July and utilizes either the cell phone or the Pokemon Go Plus+ device to track sleep quality. During the day, players use a team of Pokemon to collect berries and ingredients to gradually build up a Snorlax's strength. The app then charts sleep quality and combines it with Snorlax's strength for a Drowsy Power score, which determine which Pokemon appear in the game and how they sleep. Pokemon Sleep was inspired by Pokemon Go as a new lifestyle app that essentially "gamefies" healthy habits, in the same way that Pokemon Go encourages walking and Pokemon Smile encourages healthy teeth brushing.

Pokemon Sleep is currently available on mobile devices.