Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Next Trailer Comes Out Tomorrow

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release a new trailer, presumably with more new information about the new Pokemon games, on November 8th. The Pokemon Company announced that a new trailer will be released on November 8th at 9 AM ET. No word on the length of the trailer, but previous trailers have run about 3-5 minutes in length. The release is notable in that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release is only 10 days out from the last trailer.

Over the weekend, The Pokemon Company revealed a brand new Pokemon – Gimmighoul. The strange Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Go after players were given a mysterious coin. While Gimmighoul wasn't catchable, the Pokemon did follow players around for a not insignificant amount of time. Later on, The Pokemon Company revealed that Gimmighoul would have two forms – a Chest Form that appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and a Roaming Form that appears in Pokemon Go. Players will have to link their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Go accounts together to get Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will come out on November 18th.