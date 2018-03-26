Latest Pokemon Switch Rumor Claims a May Reveal Date, Points to Merchandise as Proof

A new rumor claims that we’ll hear more about the Pokemon Switch in a couple of weeks….thanks to the alleged release of some upcoming merchandise.

The French fan site “Pokegraph” claims that they’ve heard from “multiple sources” who say that a pair of Pokemon games will be released this December for the Nintendo Switch. What’s more – Bandai (one of the manufacturers of Pokemon toys) will have a press conference in May that will reveal a new range of products related to the new Pokemon games. Pokegraph notes that if Bandai announces new Pokemon toys in May, that surely would mean that we’ll get a Pokemon announcement sometime in April or early May.

The Twitter account Pixelpar, which has rocketed to the forefront of Pokemon rumors thanks to its occasional posting of Pokemon Company job openings and speculating that they’re linked to the upcoming Pokemon Switch games, gave Pokegraph’s report a signal boost while noting that it lines up with information that they’ve heard about the Pokemon games. That put the Internet in a tizzy, because nothing gets people excited like the prospect of a new Pokemon game, no matter how sketchy the source.

So – what are the chances that this new rumor actually has some merit? Well, we’ve never heard of Pokegraph before so we can’t comment on whether they’ve broken any rumors in the past. And while Pixelpar is great at finding Pokemon Company job listings on GlassDoor.com, we haven’t seen any of their reports come true (although, to be fair, he hasn’t been wrong yet, either.) That doesn’t mean that these rumors couldn’t be real, but we encourage multiple grains of salt to be taken with these reports.

What’s more, established Pokemon sites haven’t heard anything about the reports of a Bandai press announcement or conference in May. Paul Ryan, the siterunner of the most comprehensive Pokemon merchandise database PokeShopper, noted on Twitter that he hasn’t heard anything about these rumors. Ryan is an established source of Pokemon news, especially when it comes to merchandise, so it would be surprising that he hasn’t heard anything about the rumors yet.

When it comes to the upcoming Pokemon Switch games, anything is possible. We could see an announcement tomorrow, or at E3, or sometime in early 2019. Just try to keep your hype contained when reading these rumors!